Ron and Don: How the Sharks can throw off Connor McDavid

The question that San Jose head coach Peter DeBoer has no doubt been pondering the past few days is how to shut down Connor McDavid. The production of the Edmonton Oilers captain will go a far way towards determining the outcome of first-round playoff matchup against the Sharks.

Don Cherry has been thinking about the conundrum and has a tip for DeBoer: Move defenceman Brent Burns to forward on occasion.

“You can put him up there just to throw [McDavid] off a little,” Cherry said Wednesday on Coach’s Corner. “Two or three shifts and then put him back … Wouldn’t that be something to throw him off?”

Cherry says during his time as a head coach he would utilize the method at times with his defencemen.

Of course, the six-foot-five, 230-pound Burns is no stranger to playing up front, having spent time as a right-winger in junior before moving to the back end with the Minnesota Wild. The Sharks have deployed him as a forward on several occasions in the past as well.

McDavid led the NHL with 100 points this season and terrorized San Jose in particular. In five games against the Sharks, he scored four goals and eight points, the most he’s tallied against any opponent this season.