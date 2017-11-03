Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating NHL’s 100th anniversary

The Royal Canadian Mint has released a special coin that celebrates the NHL’s centennial anniversary.

The coin, designed by Canadian artist Julius Csotonyi, was unveiled in Edmonton on Friday at the Centennial Fan Arena with help from Hockey Hall of Famer and former Oilers great Paul Coffey.

“This coin is a wonderful honour for our league’s 100th birthday,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a press release. “And, for our fans, it is an impressive addition to any hockey coin collection. The unique design and the application of our Centennial logo provide an enduring tribute to a century of NHL hockey.”



(Photos courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mint)