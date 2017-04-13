Ryan encouraged by strong Game 1 after trying regular season

OTTAWA — One day after the regular season ended, Bobby Ryan had a little talk with himself, and he went for a solo skate on his day off.

The Ottawa Senators winger, a four-time 30-goal scorer in the NHL, had just 13 this past regular season, his lowest total since he was limited to 46 games in 2012-13 while he played for Anaheim.

“I’ve never had a season test my resolve and my patience so much,” Ryan said, following Ottawa’s 2-1 loss to Boston in their series opener. “I told myself on Monday morning that I had an opportunity for a fresh start, for a chance to forget that regular season and hopefully come with a (good) playoff stretch.

“I had that in my mind all week, and I wanted to put myself in positions, and I did so (Wednesday) by moving my feet,” Ryan said. “That’s gonna be my focus going forward, moving my feet and getting chances out there.”

Sportsnet's Fantasy Playoffs Pool Play the Sportsnet Fantasy Playoffs Pool for your chance to win $5,000 cash if you are crowned the champ! It's FREE and easy to play.

Ryan was one of Ottawa’s best players in Game 1, creating chances, setting up his linemates and using his 6-foot-2 and 202-pound frame.

And it was the 30-year-old who potted the team’s lone goal, igniting the crowd of 18,572 at Canadian Tire Centre after he drove across the front of the net, fanned on his first chance (thanks to Zdeno Chara’s reach) but then stuck with a puck and shot from a bad angle to beat Tuukka Rask.

“I really liked Bobby’s game,” said winger Mark Stone, who’s going through a scoreless streak himself, at 16 games. “He got a big goal for us, he was making good plays, physical. Those are the types of games he strives in.

“It’s definitely a good sign.”

It is. The Senators play a stingy style under head coach Guy Boucher: Their 206 goals for in the regular season ranked 22nd in the league, and their 210 against ranked 10th. If they want to get going in this series—which will likely continue to be low-scoring, and close—they’ll need guys like Ryan to contribute offensively.

“I thought he was great. People have been on him lately, and he came out and scored a huge one for us,” said defenceman Cody Ceci. “It’s great for his confidence.”

The crowd got the “Bobby! Bobby!” chants going after his goal, which Ryan did hear, once he was done celebrating.

“It was awesome, especially after the year I had. They’ve stuck by me—for the most part, they stuck by me,” Ryan said, grinning. “For them to reward me, it’s an incredible feeling. I’ll remember it, and hopefully I’ll get to hear it a couple more times because we’re doing good things.”

Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sportsnet NOW Ready for playoff hockey? Stream every single game of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Sportsnet NOW.

The second overall pick in 2005 figures Game 1 is a first step—he hopes, of many—in the right direction.

“My focus was changing the course of the season,” Ryan said. “For me that goal is a huge weight off my shoulders to be able to contribute in an impact game.”

Ryan started the game on the fourth line, but got moved up alongside centreman Derick Brassard and Clarke MacArthur, and the three were buzzing. Ryan had a team-leading six shots on net and was spectacular, despite getting just over 12 minutes of ice time due in part to penalties.

“It clicked,” Ryan said. “That was our line to start the year, and that’s what we had intended. Obviously with Clarkie going down (with concussion symptoms) you get away from that. No. 1, it’s nice to see him back out there. No. 2, it’s nice to play with him again. I thought we had some chemistry.”

Veteran defenceman Dion Phaneuf says when Ryan is going, he’s tough to contain.

“Bobby’s a big body that’s got really good hands, and you saw it on the goal. He took the puck to the net against one of the biggest defencemen, if not the biggest defenceman, in the league, he made a great play,” Phaneuf said. “Bobby’s a big part of our team, and he played really well for us. He makes it tough on other team’s d-men because he’s got that size, reach and skill.”

Head coach Guy Boucher has been encouraged by Ryan’s play, and not just in the playoffs. “He’s been great. Practices, working so hard, physical. But he wasn’t getting the final result with the goal or the assist, and that’s tough mentally when you know you’re doing the right things but it’s not paying off,” the coach said.

“It’s not all of a sudden he’s played a great game and the golden boy is back,” Boucher added. “He’s been back for a while, he’s been doing the right things for a while, it’s just right now it’s paid off the last two games, and hopefully it keeps paying off.”

Ryan is hoping he can build off his Game 1 performance, and keep his new season going, with his goal-per-game pace. He says it’s a little bit like a flip switched, though it’s not as simple as it sounds.

“It never comes together as easily as you think it does, right? I’ve tried to flip that switch four or five times this year, and every now and again you go through a 10-game segment where things just look like they can’t get any grimmer. I’ve had that numerous times this year and for whatever reason, I couldn’t put it together,” he said.

“The switch worked this time, so hopefully it stays on.”

The Senators hope so, too.