Ryan Kesler dons Big Bird costume at Ducks practice.

Ryan Kesler appears to have won the Anaheim Ducks‘ Halloween costume game.

The forward donned a Big Bird costume on the ice prior to Anaheim’s ice time on Tuesday.

It’s interesting to see Kesler’s teammates non-chalantly carry on with their business as if there’s nothing unusual about a giant bird skating around the ice.

The rest of the NHL had some fun with Halloween this year. Here are a few of the best costumes.

