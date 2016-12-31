Ryan Miller stops 24 as Canucks beat Ducks in OT

VANCOUVER – Henrik Sedin scored at 4:01 of overtime Friday as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2.

The Canucks captain roofed his ninth of the season on a 2-on-1 rush in the extra period after Ryan Getzlaf missed the net on a 2-on-1 at the other end.

Ben Hutton and Jack Skille scored in regulation for Vancouver (16-18-3), which got 24 saves from Ryan Miller.

Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell found the back of the net for Anaheim (18-12-8). John Gibson stopped 23 shots.

Down 2-1 after two periods, the Canucks tied it up at 2:02 of the third when Bo Horvat made a nice play behind the net to lose Rakell before feeding the puck into the slot. Alexander Edler's initial shot eventually found its way to Skille, who followed up his own rebound to bury his fourth of the season.

Miller made a couple of nice saves to keep things level with under five minutes to go in regulation, stopping two chances for Ondrej Kase before staring down Shea Theodore in the slot.