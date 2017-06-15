Sabres hire HHOF defenceman Phil Housley as new head coach

The Buffalo Sabres have named Hall of Fame defenceman Phil Housley their new head coach.

The team announced the decision on Thursday afternoon. He replaces the fired Dan Bylsma.

“Based on his experience as a player and coach, we think Phil is uniquely qualified to be our head coach and to help us achieve our organizational goals,” said Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said in a press release. “His approach to the game aligns with the way we envision our hockey team playing and we’re excited to see where his leadership will take us in the future.”

Housley has spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators. Prior to that, he coached Team USA to a gold medal at the 2013 World Junior Hockey Championship.

The 53-year-old Housley played 1,495 career NHL games with Buffalo, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Calgary, New Jersey, Washington, Chicago and Toronto. He scored 338 goals and 1,232 points across 21 seasons and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

A native of Saint Paul, Minn., Housley was selected sixth overall by the Sabres in the 1982 draft and spent his first eight seasons with the organization.