Sabres’ Ryan O’Reilly returns to lineup after appendectomy

CHICAGO — Buffalo centre Ryan O’Reilly is active for the Sabres’ game at Chicago after he had an appendectomy during the NHL’s holiday break.

O’Reilly practiced with the team on Wednesday and participated in the morning skate ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Blackhawks.

O’Reilly has seven goals and 11 assists in 27 games. He missed four consecutive games after the operation.

Defenceman Josh Gorges also returned to the lineup after he missed Tuesday’s 4-1 victory against the New York Rangers with a hip injury. But forward William Carrier was scratched with an illness.