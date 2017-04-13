The scene from Maple Leaf Square for Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs were on the road to start the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the die-hards came out in full force outside of Air Canada Centre for Game 1 against the Capitals.

However long Toronto lasts this spring, Maple Leaf Square will be packed for each game they play, at home or away.

Here are some visuals from outside the ACC as the Leafs took on the Capitals 804 kilometres away.

