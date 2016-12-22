Senators’ Andrew Hammond out indefinitely with high ankle sprain

Ottawa Senators goaltender Andrew Hammond is out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain, the team announced Thursday.

The netminder left Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders when he needed to be helped off the ice after appearing to go down in discomfort.

On Thursday, head coach Guy Boucher acknowledged that the injury was more serious than initially thought.

"It will not be day-to-day, it will be week-to-week," Boucher told reporters.

Hammond has been struck with the injury bug this season, as Sunday's start also happened to be his first since Oct. 28, when he suffered a groin injury.

Mike Condon got the start for Tuesday's win over the Chicago Blackhawks, with Matt O'Connor recalled from AHL affiliate Binghamton to back him up. Thursday's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks will feature the same tandem.

According to Boucher, Hammond's injury news won't pressure starter Craig Anderson to return sooner. Anderson is on personal leave to be with his wife, Nicholle, as she undergoes cancer treatment.

"There's no pressure," Boucher said. "Family first."

There is no timeline for Anderson's return.