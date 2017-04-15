Senators’ Borowiecki suffers lower-body injury in Game 2 vs. Bruins

Watch as Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki crashes hard feet first attempting to check Riley Nash.

Just a few minutes after welcoming Marc Methot back into the lineup, the Ottawa Senators lost another important piece of their blue line as Mark Borowiecki left the game in the first period of Game 2 against the Boston Bruins.

The Senators have since announced that he will not return due to a lower-body injury.

The defenceman slid into the boards feet-first at full-speed after a brief battle with Boston’s Riley Nash. He appeared to be in immediate pain, limping off the ice before being helped to the dressing room by Senators training staff.

