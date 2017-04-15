Senators’ Methot returns from finger injury for Game 2 vs. Bruins

Good news for the Ottawa Senators’ blue line: Defenceman Marc Methot is officially back in the lineup for Game 2 against the Boston Bruins.

Methot has not played since March 23, when he was on the receiving end of a slash to the hand from Sidney Crosby. The result was a gruesome shattered finger.

As Senators head coach Guy Boucher told reporters throughout the week, the final decision to plug Methot into the lineup came down to the wire, with the defenceman’s status in question until Game 2’s warmups.

Senators rookie forward Ryan Dzingel will also play on Saturday, making his NHL post-season debut and taking the place of Tommy Wingels.

The Senators are down 0-1 so far in this first round series.