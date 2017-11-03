Senators recall defenceman Ben Harpur from AHL Belleville

Ottawa Senators' Ben Harpur (67) checks New York Rangers' J.T. Miller (10). (Fred Chartrand/CP)

The Ottawa Senators have called up defenceman Ben Harpur from their AHL-affiliate the Belleville Senators.

Harpur, 22, was a fourth round pick by the Senators in 2013. He has no points in 12 games over the past three seasons including one this season.

