Senators recall Max McCormick from AHL Belleville

Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse fights with Ottawa Senators' Max McCormick. (Sean Kilpatrick/CP)

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Max McCormick from the Belleville Senators of the AHL.

McCormick has one goal and two assists in seven games with Belleville this season.

He’s played in two games with the Senators this season, and has yet to find the scoresheet.

The Senators host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.