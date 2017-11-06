Senators recall Paul, Hogberg ahead of trip to Sweden

The Ottawa Senators recalled forward Nick Paul and goaltender Marcus Hogberg on Monday from the American Hockey League ahead of their two-game series in Sweden against the Colorado Avalanche.

Paul, 22, has five assists in 11 games this season for AHL Belleville.

He played in just one NHL game last year, but suited up for 24 during the 2015-16 season. Paul has two goals and three assists in his career.

The Mississauga, Ont., native was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars.

Hogberg is joining Ottawa as its emergency goaltender for the trip to Sweden, which starts Friday at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm. The Swede is 0-3 with a 4.34 goals-against average and .865 save percentage this season in the AHL.