Shane Doan’s agent: Coyotes could have handled it better

The agent of longtime Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan would have liked to have seen the organization handle letting his client go differently.

Terry Bross discussed Arizona’s decision to not bring Doan back for the 2017-18 season Monday on Sportsnet 590 The Fan’s Prime Time Sports.

“I was surprised at the way it happened and, frankly, I think it could have been handled a little better,” Bross said. “But it’s the nature of the beast, it’s the nature of the business that changes, ownership changes and organizations change, they go young, they get old and things change.”

Doan, 40, spent his entire 21-year career with the organization, which relocated to Arizona from Winnipeg in 1996. He was also the team’s captain since 2003 and scored 402 goals and 570 assists over 1,540 career NHL games — all franchise records.

Bross said that the way the Coyotes handled the situation was very corporate, with the team meeting Doan for 10 minutes in a public location.

“I think it should have been a little more than that after 22 years with the Jets/Coyotes,” Bross said. “I understand that it was an uncomfortable thing to do and that comes with being a GM or a president of an organization those are the uncomfortable conversations that you have.

“But I think that his body of work over the years and what he means to the city and what he’s done for this organization merited more than a quick conversation in a public restaurant.”

What’s next for Doan is still up in the air. With the NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday and NHL Draft on Friday, there’s a lot that can change with organizations over the next week.

Bross said that it’s a big thing for Doan to get a real chance at winning the Stanley Cup, even if it won’t be with the Coyotes.

“When things unfolded as they have over the last 48 hours I think knowing Shane the way I do that it’s a case of him wanting to go out and prove to himself and others that he does have another big season in him,” Bross said.

“It’s an opportunity for him to play for another organization and hopefully skate full-time and deep into the playoffs.”