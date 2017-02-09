Sharks-Bruins game will go on in Boston, despite blizzard

There is a big winter storm blowing through Boston this evening, but the Sharks-Bruins game will go on as scheduled.

Weather reports indicate that 12-18 inches of snow could fall on the city through Thursday and schools have already been cancelled on Friday. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 and the team is offering free ticket exchanges for anyone who can’t make tonight’s game.

The tight NHL schedule and previous bookings at TD Garden made it impossible for the league to reschedule the game.