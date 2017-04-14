Sharks’ Joe Thornton will not play Game 2 vs. Oilers

The San Jose Sharks will be without veteran Joe Thornton for Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

Thornton missed the final three games of the regular season as well as Game 1 on Wednesday dealing with a lower-body injury.

The absence of Thornton did not hurt the Sharks to start the playoffs as they head into Friday’s game with a 1-0 series lead on the Oilers.

Thornton recorded seven goals and 43 assists in 79 games during the regular season.