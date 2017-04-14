Sharks’ Joe Thornton will not play Game 2 vs. Oilers

Watch as Joe Thornton leaves the game after a weird leg injury.

The San Jose Sharks will be without veteran Joe Thornton for Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

Thornton missed the final three games of the regular season as well as Game 1 on Wednesday dealing with a lower-body injury.

The absence of Thornton did not hurt the Sharks to start the playoffs as they head into Friday’s game with a 1-0 series lead on the Oilers.

Thornton recorded seven goals and 43 assists in 79 games during the regular season.

More from Sportsnet
Crosby's three points lead Penguins past Blue Jackets in Game 2
Associated Press
Should Matt Calvert be suspended for breaking his stick on Kuhnhackl?
Andrew Bottomley