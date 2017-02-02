Sharks’ Patrick Marleau joins NHL’s 500-goal club

At age 37, Patrick Marleau has become the 45th member of this exclusive club.

San Jose Sharks Patrick Marleau became the 45th player in NHL history to register his 500th career goal Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks.

It was a beauty to boot.

Brent Burns started the play with a crisp outlet pass to Joe Pavelski who crossed the Vancouver blue line and slid the puck to Marleau. The 37-year-old then fired a wrist shot by Ryan Miller.

It took Marleau 1,463 games to reach the milestone and every one of those games has been with the Sharks. Marleau becomes just the 17th player to score his first 500 goals with one team.

It will likely be at least a couple seasons until we see the next 500th career goal scored. Among active players, Rick Nash is now the closest the 500-goal mark and he’s only at 407 career goals.

