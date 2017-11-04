Shattenkirk scores twice in Rangers win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Kevin Shattenkirk scored twice, including the winner in overtime, to lift the New York Rangers over the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night.

Rick Nash, Michael Grabner and Nick Holden also scored for the Rangers, who won their third straight. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots.

Colton Sceviour scored two goals for the Panthers. Vincent Trocheck and Keith Yandle also scored, and Roberto Luongo made 39 saves in his first game since he injured a hand against Pittsburgh on Oct. 20.

Florida dropped its fourth consecutive game.

Shattenkirk fired a shot from the right side that beat Luongo 1:08 into overtime.

Nash put the Rangers ahead 4-3 with a power-play goal with 8:35 left in the third. Nash deflected a shot from Ryan McDonagh past Luongo from in front of the crease.

But Trocheck tied it again with a shot from the right circle with 1:56 to go.

The Rangers and Panthers alternated goals for much of the night.

Sceviour gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 3:11 of the second when he tipped in a pass from Michael Haley over Lundqvist’s shoulder. But the Rangers tied it on Holden’s one-timer at 7:54 of the second for his first goal of the season.

Sceviour, who missed the previous five games with an upper-body injury, put Florida back in front when he poked a loose puck between Lundqvist’s pads with 5:46 left in the second.

Shattenkirk responded for New York, sending a wrist shot from the point past Luongo with 1:02 left in the second.

Grabner gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 5:18 of the third when he beat Luongo from in front. The Panthers tied it at 3 on Yandle’s goal at 8:45 when his shot from the point got by Lundqvist.

NOTES: Panthers C Jared McCann returned after missing five games due to injury. … LW Connor Brickley was in the lineup after missing three games. … Rangers C Boo Nieves missed the game with the flu.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday

Panthers: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.