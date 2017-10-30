Shea Theodore recalled, set to make debut for Golden Knights

NHL insider Eric Engels joins Jeff Marek to discuss how the Vegas Golden Knights-Vadim Shipachyov marriage has become ugly, and what possible resolutions might take place very shortly.

Shea Theodore could make his much-anticipated debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

The team recalled the defenceman from the AHL ahead of its game against the New York Islanders.

Theodore has been one of the game’s brighter prospects from the blue line and was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in a trade at June’s NHL Expansion Draft.

A logjam of defenders, and a reluctance to risk losing them on waivers, has seen Theodore hard-pressed to crack the Golden Knights lineup thus far into the season.

But with Griffin Reinhart clearing waivers, and promptly being sent down to AHL Chicago, a spot on the team opened up for Theodore, who has five goals and 11 points in eight games with the Wolves this season.

The 22-year-old appeared in the NHL in each of the past two seasons with the Ducks, scoring five goals and adding 12 assists in 53 games.

He was a first-round pick of Anaheim in 2013, getting drafted 26th overall.

Vegas is 8-1-0 through nine games and heads into Brooklyn for its first extended road trip as a franchise.

More from Sportsnet
Down Goes Brown Weekend Wrap: Could red-hot Vegas get Vigneault fired?
Sean McIndoe
By The Numbers: The most curious stats from Vegas' quick start
Sonny Sachdeva