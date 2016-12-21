Sidney Crosby gives young fan an early Christmas present

Christmas came early for a young Sidney Crosby fan.

After the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ blowout win at home over the New York Rangers Tuesday night, the captain showed he had more to give than a goal and an assist.

The captain took on the role of Santa for a young girl in a Crosby sweater who was anxiously waiting to see him as the Penguins left the ice.

The video shows Crosby fist-bumping fans as he heads to the dressing room, but after noticing the young girl's sign asking him for a stick, he turns around and hands her the one he'd just been using.

The fan's face lights up as her father helps her lift the stick over the railing. Her father later tweeted a photo of her looking excited with her new gift.

Stick tap to Sid for a simple gesture that made a fan's night.