Sidney Crosby scores 25th as Penguins beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Sidney Crosby scored a goal for the fourth straight game and added two assists in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, their 10th win in December.

Evgeni Malkin added a goal and an assist in becoming the fourth Penguin to collect 800 points, and defenceman Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 5.4 seconds left in the second period after being set by Pittsburgh’s two star forwards.

Marc-Andre Fleury had 21 saves as the Penguins beat the Devils for the second time in five nights, and the third time in three games this season. Carl Hagelin and Bryann Rust added insurance goals in the third period for Pittsburgh, 10-1-2 this month.

PA Parenteau and Adam Henrique scored for the slumping Devils, who are 1-8-1 in their last 10. Cory Schneider had 22 saves.