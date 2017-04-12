Sidney Crosby tops list of best-selling NHL jerseys for 2016-17 season

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby should never be given this much room, he scores a goal that not many in the NHL could and shows New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist why he shouldn't be given any room.

Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews might have gotten more attention than Sidney Crosby did this season, but the Pittsburgh Penguins captain held off the youngsters and every other player in the NHL in terms of jersey sales.

NHL.com released its list of the 20 top-selling jerseys for the 2016-17 regular season with No. 87 sweaters taking the No. 1 spot.

Crosby captured his second career Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and is expected to receive another Hart Trophy nomination for his efforts. He finished second in points and points per game to McDavid. The Edmonton Oilers franchise centre came in at No. 6 on the jersey sales list after leading the league in points.

Chicago Blackhawks superstars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews finished 2 and 3, respectively, while Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers had the most popular jersey among goalies—he is at No. 5 and one of two netminders in the top 20.

Matthews was the lone rookie to crack the top 20 after his impressive year with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Calder Trophy frontrunner finished second to Crosby in goals becoming just the 16th rookie to score 40 goals, and the first teen to do it since Rick Nash in 2004.

Ryan McDonagh (10), Shayne Gostisbehere (12) and Dylan Larkin (17) making the list is somewhat surprising, however, considering the hockey markets they play in, not a complete shock.

