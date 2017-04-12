Sidney Crosby tops list of best-selling NHL jerseys for 2016-17 season

Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews might have gotten more attention than Sidney Crosby did this season, but the Pittsburgh Penguins captain held off the youngsters and every other player in the NHL in terms of jersey sales.

NHL.com released its list of the 20 top-selling jerseys for the 2016-17 regular season with No. 87 sweaters taking the No. 1 spot.

Crosby captured his second career Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and is expected to receive another Hart Trophy nomination for his efforts. He finished second in points and points per game to McDavid. The Edmonton Oilers franchise centre came in at No. 6 on the jersey sales list after leading the league in points.

Top 20 NHL jerseys 1. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

3. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

5. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

6. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

7. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

8. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

9. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

10. Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers

11. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

12. Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers

13. Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild

14. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

15. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

16. John Tavares, New York Islanders

17. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

18. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

19. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

20. Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings



Chicago Blackhawks superstars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews finished 2 and 3, respectively, while Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers had the most popular jersey among goalies—he is at No. 5 and one of two netminders in the top 20.

Matthews was the lone rookie to crack the top 20 after his impressive year with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Calder Trophy frontrunner finished second to Crosby in goals becoming just the 16th rookie to score 40 goals, and the first teen to do it since Rick Nash in 2004.

Ryan McDonagh (10), Shayne Gostisbehere (12) and Dylan Larkin (17) making the list is somewhat surprising, however, considering the hockey markets they play in, not a complete shock.

