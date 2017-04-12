Sidney Crosby tops list of best-selling NHL jerseys for 2016-17 season
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby should never be given this much room, he scores a goal that not many in the NHL could and shows New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist why he shouldn't be given any room.
NHL.com released its list of the 20 top-selling jerseys for the 2016-17 regular season with No. 87 sweaters taking the No. 1 spot.
Crosby captured his second career Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and is expected to receive another Hart Trophy nomination for his efforts. He finished second in points and points per game to McDavid. The Edmonton Oilers franchise centre came in at No. 6 on the jersey sales list after leading the league in points.
Top 20 NHL jerseys
1. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins 2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks 3. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks 4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs 5. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers 6. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers 7. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals 8. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues 9. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers 10. Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers 11. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins 12. Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers 13. Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild 14. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens 15. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins 16. John Tavares, New York Islanders 17. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings 18. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning 19. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins 20. Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings
Matthews was the lone rookie to crack the top 20 after his impressive year with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Calder Trophy frontrunner finished second to Crosby in goals becoming just the 16th rookie to score 40 goals, and the first teen to do it since Rick Nash in 2004.
Ryan McDonagh (10), Shayne Gostisbehere (12) and Dylan Larkin (17) making the list is somewhat surprising, however, considering the hockey markets they play in, not a complete shock.
1. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins 2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks 3. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks 4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs 5. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers 6. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers 7. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals 8. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues 9. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers 10. Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers 11. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins 12. Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers 13. Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild 14. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens 15. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins 16. John Tavares, New York Islanders 17. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings 18. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning 19. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins 20. Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings