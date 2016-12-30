Silfverberg’s go-ahead goal in third leads Ducks over Flames

CALGARY – Jakob Silfverberg scored the go-ahead goal 5:37 into the third period to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

On a two-on-one with Andrew Cogliano, Silfverberg hung onto the puck and whipped a wrist shot over the shoulder of Chad Johnson from 40 feet out.

It was the 11th goal of the season for Silfverberg, who has scored in three straight games.

Antoine Vermette and Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim (18-12-7), which snapped a three-game winless skid. Ryan Kesler had assists and drew two penalties.

Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary (19-17-2).

John Gibson made 31 stops for Anaheim to improve to 12-9-6 while Johnson had 22 saves to fall to 13-8-1.

The Ducks added an insurance goal on the power play at 8:30 of the third.

After Dennis Wideman's delay of game put the Flames down two men for 1:03, Calgary survived the 5-on-3 portion but Rakell knocked a puck in from a scramble on the ensuing one-man advantage.

It was the second power-play goal of the night for Anaheim, which entered the game with the NHL's second-best power play.

Calgary had killed off 18 straight penalties it had taken in the previous four games before surrendering two on five opportunities to the Ducks.

Before Anaheim surged in front, Calgary had two chances to re-take the lead.

Early in the third, Backlund hit the goal post on a Calgary power play. In the final seconds of the second while shorthanded, a Ryan Getzlaf turnover near the Calgary blue line resulted in a clear 2-on-0 with Sam Bennett and Alex Chiasson. But the pair made one pass too many and Bennett's shot attempt from in deep hit the side of the net.

The Ducks tied it 1-1 6:16 into the second when the puck squirted out to the side and Vermette fired it in.

Calgary challenged the goal, claiming goaltender interference on Corey Perry, but the call stood after video review.

Backlund opened the scoring at 11:09 when he split the Ducks defence and slipped his 10th goal past Gibson.

Backlund entered the night coming off back-to-back three-point games.

With an assist, Calgary rookie Matthew Tkachuk extended his point streak to five games (one goal, five assists).

Notes: Defenceman Brandon Montour made his NHL debut for Anaheim. The 2014 second round pick was recalled from San Diego (AHL) on Wednesday. He took the spot of Sami Vatanen (ill)... Also ill and missing his first game in his two seasons with Calgary was Dougie Hamilton. He was replaced by Tyler Wotherspoon... Silfverberg played in his 300th NHL game.