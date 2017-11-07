SN650’s Walker and Rintoul drop the gloves and suit up to talk Canucks on TV

Andrew Walker and Scott Rintoul, the hosts of The Program on Sportsnet 650, joined host Dan Murphy during the first and second intermissions of the Vancouver Canucks‘ 3-2 loss to the visiting Detroit Red Wings.

The complementing ties were in support of the NHL fundraiser, Hockey Fights Cancer.

Some folks are just naturals.