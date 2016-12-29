St. Louis Blues, Robert Bortuzzo agree to two-year extension

The St. Louis Blues have reached an agreement with defenceman Robert Bortuzzo on a two-year contract extension on Thursday.

The deal is worth a reported annual average value of $1.15 million.

"I wanted to be here and it sounded like they wanted me here, so we got it done," said Bortuzzo, through the team. "The town, the team, the organizaton, they're all world-class. It's been great. There's a great core here, and I feel like I can be part of moving forward."

"He's the glue to the team," Blues Head Coach Ken Hitchcock said. "He's able to get along with everybody, he brings an energy into the game. He's eliminated all those mistakes (in his game) and now he's just flat a good player. When he's playing, our team plays really well... his enthusiasm for his teammates really invigorates the locker room. When he's not here, there's a noticeable difference."

The 27-year-old will be getting a slight raise when his new contract starts next season. Bortuzzo first signed with the Blues in July of 2015 for a similar two-year contract worth an average of $1.05 million.

Bortuzzo has not dressed for the Blues since Dec. 3 when he suffered a lower-body injury in a game against the Winnipeg Jets.

In just 11 games played this season, the rearguard has one goal, one assist and is plus-six. Over the course of his six-season career with both the Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has played in 177 games and registered 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists).