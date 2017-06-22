Stars bring back 2 former assistants for Hitchcock’s staff

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars are bringing back longtime assistant Rick Wilson, who once briefly served as their head coach.

Stu Barnes, another former assistant, was hired Thursday to be on the staff of coach Ken Hitchcock. The Stars in April re-hired Hitchcock more than 15 years after firing the coach who led them to their only Stanley Cup championship.

Dallas also retained assistant Curt Fraser, who has been with the Stars for four seasons.

After Hitchcock was fired during the 2001-02 season, Wilson was head coach for the final 32 games. He was then associate head coach from 2002-09, continuing a run with the franchise that included the last season with the Minnesota North Stars before the move to Dallas in 1993. Wilson was on Hitchcock’s staff in St. Louis last season.

Barnes ended his playing career in 2008, finishing with five seasons in Dallas. He was an assistant coach from 2008 to 2011.