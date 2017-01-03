Stars’ Jamie Benn to miss first game since April 2014

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn will miss Wednesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens with a foot injury, the team announced Tuesday.

The injury appears to have occurred during the second period of Saturday’s game against Florida, when Panthers defenceman Mark Pysyk got his stick stuck in Benn’s skate, causing him to fall awkwardly before returning gingerly to the bench. He did not miss a shift after the incident, but has been listed as day-to-day since.

The last time Benn missed a game was April 13, 2014, when he was taken out of the lineup for the final game of the regular season to get some rest for the upcoming playoffs. Other than that, he hasn't missed a game due to injury since March of 2013.

After Wednesday's game, the Stars don't play again until Saturday against the St. Louis Blues, so Benn will have had a full week to rest.

Through 38 games, Benn is second on the team in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists).