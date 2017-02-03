Stars’ Jason Spezza out with upper-body injury

The Dallas Stars will be without Jason Spezza for at least a week after the centre suffered an upper-body injury.

Spezza took a hard hit from Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba during Thursday’s loss to Winnipeg.

Stars head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters that Spezza did not suffer a concussion on the play.

The 33-year-old has eight goals and 31 points in 45 games this season.