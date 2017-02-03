Stars’ Jason Spezza out with upper-body injury

Dallas Stars center Jason Spezza (90) takes control of the puck in front of Colorado Avalanche right wing Jarome Iginla (12) and Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (LM Otero/AP)

The Dallas Stars will be without Jason Spezza for at least a week after the centre suffered an upper-body injury.

Spezza took a hard hit from Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba during Thursday’s loss to Winnipeg.

Stars head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters that Spezza did not suffer a concussion on the play.

The 33-year-old has eight goals and 31 points in 45 games this season.

