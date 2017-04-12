The Steve Dangle Podcast – Apr 11, 2017 – PLAYOFFS

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby hoists the Stanley Cup at the conclusion of the 2017 playoffs. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

On this episode, ALLLLLL things playoffs, pink slip Monday, and a surprise call from Mrs. Dangle.

WARNING!!! This is an explicit podcast. That means it may contain swearing. If you do not want to hear that sort of thing then do not watch or listen.

