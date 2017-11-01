The Steve Dangle Podcast | Confronting the But | November 1, 2017

Absolutely everything hockey in this one. Leafs shuffling, Oilers woes, Coyotes, Vegas, Shipachyov, and the KHL.

On this episode, Adam has a terrible pun (00:00)

The Leafs have new line combinations (01:00)

Are we happy that Tyler Bozak is on the fourth line? (09:00)

Looks like the Leafs will sign Russian free agent Igor Ozhiganov in the summer (28:00)

Vadim Shipachyov is headed back to the KHL (37:00)

The Oilers are looking for offensive wingers (42:00)

The Rangers are struggling (50:00)

Let’s go through the current NHL standings (1:01:00)

Is tanking bad? (1:10:00)

The NHL’s goaltending supervisor is in trouble with the law (1:27:00)

And the Press Conference (1:30:00).