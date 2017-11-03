The Steve Dangle Podcast | Marveleau | November 2

Hockey fashion. It’s a big deal.

WARNING!!! This is an explicit podcast. That means it may contain swearing. If you do not want to hear that sort of thing then do not watch or listen.

On this episode, Steve wants to start (00:00)

Adam fell asleep during the third period (04:00)

Do you like the Team Canada jerseys? (10:00)

The Edmonton Oilers lost again (18:00)

Jim Rutherford hated the offside challenge penalty (34:00)

Leafs beat the Ducks (38:00)

Is Marleau clutch? (48:00)

The Leafs D (57:00)

The Cleveland Browns (1:05:00)

and the press conference (1:11:00).