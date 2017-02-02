The Steve Dangle Podcast – Feb. 2, 2017 – Avalanche of Dad Jokes

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat, right, scores against Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard. (Darryl Dyck/CP)

On this episode, after the Leafs talk, the guys get into just how unbelievably bad the Colorado Avalanche are. They also look at Jake Allen and the Blues, trading Jarome Iginla, and more.

WARNING!!! This is an explicit podcast. That means it may contain swearing. If you do not want to hear that sort of thing then do not watch or listen.

