The Steve Dangle Podcast – Feb. 7, 2017 – Trouble Bruin

Claude Julien has more playoff wins than any other coach in Boston Bruins history. (Elise Amendola/AP)

On this episode, the guys look at the Claude Julien firing and try to figure out what’s rotten in Boston, why the Leafs can’t hold a lead, and how Jesse and Adam are fancy folks who party with Drake.

