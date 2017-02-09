The Steve Dangle Podcast – Feb. 9, 2017 – All The Coaches

Ottawa Senators Dion Phaneuf takes up a position in front of Mike Babcock and the Toronto Maple Leafs bench. (Chris Young/CP)

On this episode, the guys talk about all the available coaches, the playoff picture, belief in Leafs Land, and Dion Phaneuf’s can’t-lose scenario.

WARNING!!! This is an explicit podcast. That means it may contain swearing. If you do not want to hear that sort of thing then do not watch or listen.

More from Sportsnet
Stone scores winner, Senators end mini slump with win over Stars
Associated Press
Tarasenko scores OT winner vs. Leafs as Blues keep rolling under Mike Yeo
Canadian Press