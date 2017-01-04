The Steve Dangle Podcast – Jan 3, 2016 – Sorry for the Clip Show

On this episode, we play you some of our best moments from 2016, including, China Club, Reimer dolls, Bobby Nicks, and Uber. Also, Steve drops by to wish everyone a happy New Year.

WARNING!!! This is an explicit podcast. That means it may contain swearing. If you do not want to hear that sort of thing then do not watch or listen.

 

