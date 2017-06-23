The Steve Dangle Podcast – Jun 23, 2017 – Ding

Chicago Blackhawks’ Niklas Hjalmarsson celebrates with a child after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

On this episode, Just Vegas and draft related pandemonium and trying to keep up with it all. Plus Aly Munro calls in for prospect talk!

 WARNING!!! This is an explicit podcast. That means it may contain swearing. If you do not want to hear that sort of thing then do not watch or listen.

