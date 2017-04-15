The Steve Dangle Podcast: Round 1

Toronto Maple Leafs fans watch their team's first play off game against the Washington Capitals on a giant screen at Maple Leaf Square (Chris Young/CP)

On this episode, the guys talk about the Leafs in the playoffs for the first time, Andrew Berkshire calls in, more playoff talk, and Ludacris.

WARNING!!! This is an explicit podcast. That means it may contain swearing. If you do not want to hear that sort of thing then do not watch or listen.

