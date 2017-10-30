Struggling Oilers gauging interest around league in Jussi Jokinen

Edmonton Oilers' Jussi Jokinen (Jason Franson/CP)

Jussi Jokinen is among the players the struggling Edmonton Oilers are willing to move, Sportsnet has learned.

Sources say that rival teams recently received a note from the Oilers gauging interest in the 34-year-old forward.

Jokinen signed a $1.1-million, one-year contract with Edmonton in July but has made a limited impact with just one assist in nine games so far. He was a healthy scratch in Pittsburgh last week and returned to the lineup on the team’s fourth line – playing 9:30 against Dallas on Thursday and 8:24 against Washington on Saturday.

The Oilers are contemplating various changes after a 3-6-1 start to the season.

Jokinen has played 900 games during his NHL career, scoring 186 goals and 547 points. He holds a limited no-trade clause in his contract that allows him to select three teams where he can’t be dealt.

