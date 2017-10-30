Struggling Oilers gauging interest around league in Jussi Jokinen

Jussi Jokinen is among the players the struggling Edmonton Oilers are willing to move, Sportsnet has learned.

Sources say that rival teams recently received a note from the Oilers gauging interest in the 34-year-old forward.

Jokinen signed a $1.1-million, one-year contract with Edmonton in July but has made a limited impact with just one assist in nine games so far. He was a healthy scratch in Pittsburgh last week and returned to the lineup on the team’s fourth line – playing 9:30 against Dallas on Thursday and 8:24 against Washington on Saturday.

The Oilers are contemplating various changes after a 3-6-1 start to the season.

Jokinen has played 900 games during his NHL career, scoring 186 goals and 547 points. He holds a limited no-trade clause in his contract that allows him to select three teams where he can’t be dealt.