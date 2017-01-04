Tape II Tape NHL Podcast: Are the Blue Jackets for real?

Ryan Dixon and Rory Boylen co-host Tape to Tape, Sportsnet’s weekly NHL podcast and a one-stop shop for news, analysis, opinion, wild trade speculation and interviews covering news and entertainment around the league.

Want on-point analysis? We got it. Want trade scenarios of all kinds? We got it. Want insightful interviews with insiders, entertainers and players? We got that too. With these two putting their spin and giving their takes on the news each week, there’s no where else NHL fans need to go.

Ryan and Rory reflect on the Centennial Classic, talk Leafs and playoffs (!!!), make some bold 2017 predictions, and are joined by Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch to discuss the history-chasing Blue Jackets.

0-1:30min — produced intro

1:30-15min — Leaf talk, playoffs, rookies playing better than expected

17:30-35min — Aaron Portzline joins the show

35-37:30min — how good are the Blue Jackets?

37:30-55min — bold predictions

LISTEN NOW | Puck drop | iTunes | Podcatchers