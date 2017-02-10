Tape II Tape NHL Podcast: Bruins talk — and which conference is better?

Ryan Dixon and Rory Boylen co-host Tape to Tape, Sportsnet’s weekly NHL podcast and a one-stop shop for news, analysis, opinion, wild trade speculation and interviews covering news and entertainment around the league.

Want on-point analysis? We got it. Want trade scenarios of all kinds? We got it. Want insightful interviews with insiders, entertainers and players? We got that too. With these two putting their spin and giving their takes on the news each week, there’s no where else NHL fans need to go.

On this week’s show, which conference is the NHL’s strongest: the East or the West?

Ryan and Rory open the show by discussing if the tide of competition is actually turning towards the Eastern Conference after the West has for years been thought of as the superior collection of teams. While the East has the great Metropolitan Division, some teams that aren’t even contending for division titles in the West are still legitimate Stanley Cup threats, from Los Angeles to Chicago and even St. Louis.

In this week’s call-in segment, Kevin Paul Dupont joins the show from Boston to discuss not only the dismissal of Claude Julien, but also who Bruce Cassidy is and what kind of a coach he will be, where this Bruins team is right now, and what the plan might be around the trade deadline, specifically as it relates to a search for a backup goalie and the rumours around young defenceman Brandon Carlo.

After Dupont, the guys look even closer at the Bruins, as Ryan is fresh off a trip to Beantown where he worked on a Sportsnet.ca Big Read on agitator and scorer extraordinaire Brad Marchand. As the Bruin excels as a key offensive driver, will he (or should he) ever be able to get the “dumb” plays, like slew-footing, out of his game or is that just the kind of player he is?

3:45min - Western Conference depth

8:00min - Islanders making a push

9:35min - Blues post-Hitchcock

12:50min - Wild Wild's out

13:45min - Claude Julien is on the market

20:30min - Kevin Paul Dupon Interview

29:45min - More on the Boston situation

33:15min - Brad Marchand BIG READ

LISTEN NOW | Puck drop | iTunes | Podcatchers