Tape to Tape NHL Podcast: Disappointing starts, and the explosive Lightning

In this episode, Ryan and Rory explain how the disappointing play of a couple individuals have impacted the Leafs, Flames and Canadiens. Also, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com joins the boys to explain Tampa’s soaring start.

Tape to Tape
Breaking down the Bolts FT Erik Erlendsson
Originally aired November 01 2017
