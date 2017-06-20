Tape to Tape NHL Podcast: Drafting the Golden Knights

Vegas, baby! On this episode, Rory and Ryan draft their version of the Vegas Golden Knights, going team by team to make their selections. Some players have long futures ahead of them in the desert, while many others will simply be passing through.

Tape to Tape
The Tape-2-Tape Golden Knights
Originally aired June 19 2017

TIME STAMPS

1:25min – Explain the Tape-to-Tape Expansion Rules
4:00min – Anaheim Ducks
5:45min – Arizona Coyotes
7:00min – Boston Bruins
8:20min – Buffalo Sabers
9:45min – Calgary Flames
11:20min – Carolina Hurricanes
11:45min – Chicago Blackhawks
13:15min – Colorado Avalanche
14:30min – Columbus Blue Jackets
16:15min – Dallas Stars
18:20min – Detroit Red Wings
20:20min – Edmonton Oilers
21:20min – Florida Panthers
23:15min – LA Kings
25:15min – Minnesota Wild
26:20min – Montreal Canadiens
28:55min – Nashville Predators
32:00min – New Jersey Devils
33:30min – New York Islanders
35:00min – New York Rangers
35:50min – Ottawa Senators
37:20min – Philadelphia Flyers
39:05min – Pittsburgh Penguins
40:20min – San Jose Sharks
41:05min – St. Louis Blues
41:50min – Tampa Bay Lightning
42:40min – Toronto Maple Leafs
43:40min – Vancouver Canucks
44:20min – Washington Capitals
44:45min – Winnipeg Jets
46:05min – Rory and Ryan’s Las Vegas Golden Knights

