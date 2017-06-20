Tape to Tape NHL Podcast: Drafting the Golden Knights

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vegas, baby! On this episode, Rory and Ryan draft their version of the Vegas Golden Knights, going team by team to make their selections. Some players have long futures ahead of them in the desert, while many others will simply be passing through.
Tape to Tape
The Tape-2-Tape Golden Knights
Originally aired June 19 2017
TIME STAMPS
1:25min – Explain the Tape-to-Tape Expansion Rules 4:00min – Anaheim Ducks 5:45min – Arizona Coyotes 7:00min – Boston Bruins 8:20min – Buffalo Sabers 9:45min – Calgary Flames 11:20min – Carolina Hurricanes 11:45min – Chicago Blackhawks 13:15min – Colorado Avalanche 14:30min – Columbus Blue Jackets 16:15min – Dallas Stars 18:20min – Detroit Red Wings 20:20min – Edmonton Oilers 21:20min – Florida Panthers 23:15min – LA Kings 25:15min – Minnesota Wild 26:20min – Montreal Canadiens 28:55min – Nashville Predators 32:00min – New Jersey Devils 33:30min – New York Islanders 35:00min – New York Rangers 35:50min – Ottawa Senators 37:20min – Philadelphia Flyers 39:05min – Pittsburgh Penguins 40:20min – San Jose Sharks 41:05min – St. Louis Blues 41:50min – Tampa Bay Lightning 42:40min – Toronto Maple Leafs 43:40min – Vancouver Canucks 44:20min – Washington Capitals 44:45min – Winnipeg Jets 46:05min – Rory and Ryan’s Las Vegas Golden Knights