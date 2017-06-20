Tape to Tape NHL Podcast: Drafting the Golden Knights

Vegas, baby! On this episode, Rory and Ryan draft their version of the Vegas Golden Knights, going team by team to make their selections. Some players have long futures ahead of them in the desert, while many others will simply be passing through.

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon Tape to Tape The Tape-2-Tape Golden Knights Originally aired June 19 2017





TIME STAMPS

1:25min – Explain the Tape-to-Tape Expansion Rules

4:00min – Anaheim Ducks

5:45min – Arizona Coyotes

7:00min – Boston Bruins

8:20min – Buffalo Sabers

9:45min – Calgary Flames

11:20min – Carolina Hurricanes

11:45min – Chicago Blackhawks

13:15min – Colorado Avalanche

14:30min – Columbus Blue Jackets

16:15min – Dallas Stars

18:20min – Detroit Red Wings

20:20min – Edmonton Oilers

21:20min – Florida Panthers

23:15min – LA Kings

25:15min – Minnesota Wild

26:20min – Montreal Canadiens

28:55min – Nashville Predators

32:00min – New Jersey Devils

33:30min – New York Islanders

35:00min – New York Rangers

35:50min – Ottawa Senators

37:20min – Philadelphia Flyers

39:05min – Pittsburgh Penguins

40:20min – San Jose Sharks

41:05min – St. Louis Blues

41:50min – Tampa Bay Lightning

42:40min – Toronto Maple Leafs

43:40min – Vancouver Canucks

44:20min – Washington Capitals

44:45min – Winnipeg Jets

46:05min – Rory and Ryan’s Las Vegas Golden Knights