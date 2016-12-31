Tavares, Strome each score, add assist as Islanders down Jets

WINNIPEG — John Tavares and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist on Saturday as the New York Islanders downed the Winnipeg Jets 6-2.

Nikolay Kulemin, Shane Prince, Anders Lee and Andrew Ladd also scored for the Islanders (15-15-6), who’ve won four of their last five games. Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson both added a pair of assists.

Thomas Greiss made 32 saves for his ninth win of the season.

Shawn Matthias scored shorthanded while Nikolaj Ehlers had a power-play goal for Winnipeg (17-19-3).

Connor Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 15 shots and was replaced by Michael Hutchinson with 5:47 left in the second period. Hutchinson made seven stops in relief for the Jets, who have two wins in their last five games.

The Islanders had a 2-0 lead after the first period and were ahead 4-0 late in the second.

Kulemin scored unassisted after his shot's rebound popped back to him at 6:54 of the first period.

Josh Bailey stripped the puck from a Jets defender and sent a short pass up to Tavares at the front of the net for the team captain's high shot and 11th goal of the season at 12:25.

The home crowd started showing its frustration in the second period.

The Islanders went up 3-0 at 2:26 after Strome skated behind Winnipeg's net with the puck and sent it out to Prince for his fifth of the season.

Fans were none too happy with Hellebuyck, giving him a jeering cheer the next time he made a save.

The Jets had the game's first power play a few minutes later with Tavares in the penalty box for holding, but they couldn't get a shot on goal.

Ten seconds after another Winnipeg power play expired -- with one shot on goal -- Strome fired the puck through Helleybuyck's pads to make it 4-0 at 14:13. Helleybuyck was replaced by Hutchinson to cheers from the crowd, who had booed the players during their power play.

With Dustin Byfuglien in the box for roughing, defenceman Jacob Trouba passed the puck from behind the net to Matthias, who beat Greiss over the glove with 30 seconds left in the second. Winnipeg has been outscored 52-25 in the second period this season.

Lee scored his 14th of the season with a redirection while he had only one hand on his stick at 8:38 of the third.

Less than two minutes later, Ladd slapped in his eighth. The former Jets captain got some cheers from the crowd.

Ehlers' 10th of the season came at 16:55 with Tavares off for hooking.

Winnipeg heads out for a three-game road trip, starting Tuesday in Tampa Bay. The Islanders next play Jan. 6 in Colorado.