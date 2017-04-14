Teams, and a ref, fight in insane Czech Republic brawl

Happy Easter everyone!

Each year in the Czech Republic, an international hockey tournament hosts youth teams from all over and this year’s ended with a kind of vitriol you won’t see in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s just too over the top.

Apparently, HC Brest, who was on the losing end of this bronze medal game to Slovakia’s Liba Academy 11 Kosice, wasn’t happy with the officiating. As crazy as the post-game brawl is between the two teams, stick with the video to around the 1:40 mark to see what happens when you back a referee into a corner.

Oh — and this is an Under-16 event.

But that cute bunny logo for the Easter Cup makes it look so innocent!