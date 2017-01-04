Canadiens’ Byron suffers upper-body injury vs. Stars

Watch as Torrey Mitchell stands up for his teammate when he drops the gloves with Patrick Sharp.

Montreal Canadiens winger Paul Byron suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Stars and did not return.

The injury occurred when Byron was levelled by the Stars’ Patrick Sharp in the first period.

Canadiens forward Torrey Mitchell fought Sharp following the hit.

Byron, 27, has been one of the biggest surprises for the Canadiens this year, scoring 23 points in 38 games.

