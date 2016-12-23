Teravainen scores OT winner as Hurricanes rally past Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen scored 3:01 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Friday night to win for the ninth time in their last 10 home games.

Justin Faulk and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, now 9-0-1 in their past 10 at home. Cam Ward made 31 saves.

Staal scored his 15th career short-handed goal in the second period, and Faulk tied it with 13:12 left in the third.

Ryan Spooner and Brad Marchand had the goals for the Bruins, who squandered a two-goal lead.

Boston went ahead midway through the first when Spooner scored on a tip-in from the top of the crease. The Bruins added to their lead early in the second when Marchand scored on a power play. He deflected a slap shot from Spooner by Ward at 3:17.

Staal cut Boston's advantage in half with 9:48 left in the second. He stole the puck from Austin Czarnik near the Carolina blue line and rushed up the ice on a breakaway, beating goalie Anton Khudobin with a sharp wrist shot.

Faulk scored on a rising shot after Staal won a faceoff and got the puck to Elias Lindholm. Faulk scored for the second straight night and has seven goals this season.

Boston, which played its third game in four nights, outshot Carolina 29-12 through the first two periods. But the Hurricanes turned up the pressure in the third and had a 10-4 advantage.

NOTES: Torey Krug had two assists for the Bruins. It was the fourth time this season he's had multiple assists in a game. ... Khudobin fell to 1-5-1.

UP NEXT

Bruins: After the holiday break, Boston plays next Tuesday at Columbus in the third of four consecutive road games.

Hurricanes: At the Pittsburgh Penguins next Wednesday.