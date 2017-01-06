Thomas Vanek scores twice as Red Wings blank Kings

LOS ANGELES — Thomas Vanek scored twice during a three-goal first period, Jared Coreau stopped 34 shots for his first career shutout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday night.

Andreas Athanasiou also scored in the first period, and Coreau turned away Tanner Pearson on a penalty shot during the opening frame. Anthony Mantha added a goal in the third period to help the Red Wings end a two-game skid.

Vanek scored in the first two minutes and last two minutes of the first for his 53rd career multigoal game, giving him nine goals this season.

Jeff Zatkoff made 18 saves for the Kings, who had a two-game winning streak halted as they kicked off a critical seven-game homestand.