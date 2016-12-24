Three things we learned in the NHL: Double-digit streaks abound

Matthews and Doan celebrated milestones in Arizona and a couple of teams pushed win streaks (further) into the double digits.

Here are three things we learned in the NHL Friday.

Blue Jackets earning better ratings on win streak

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in first place in the National Hockey League.

And if that wasn’t of a Thing that we learned, here’s more: the ratings the team got from its game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday were the highest for a regular season contest the Jackets have received in seven years, according to Columbus Business First. That’s pretty alright considering how far they’ve come since last season.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was spectacular in the Jacket's win over the Montreal Canadiens Friday, one that perhaps was not as deserved as others. Still, Bob grew his personal-best win streak in addition to his team's.

As well, keep an eye on Sam Gagner this season. His shooting percentage is likely too high to sustain but he continues to bury the puck, as he did Friday.

Have we now turned the corner toward acknowledging that Columbus is an Eastern Conference heavyweight?

Matthews and Doan sparkle in desert

This was always going to be the story of Shane Doan and Auston Matthews.

Fortunately, the plot in this one followed script as Arizona native Matthews recorded a nifty assist and produced plenty of chances while Glendale's unofficial mayor in Doan scored his 400th career goal in his 1500th game.

It was a great day for Arizona hockey, a coming-together of its elder statesman and its new hope. Afterward, Max Domi and Matthews stayed on the ice to sign some autographs.

Get ready for game time with over 100 menu items delivered right to your door. Click here to learn more.

Ten-game streaks by the plenty

Columbus isn't the only expansion club from 2000 that's on a 10-game winning streak, so as much as you've probably ignored the Blue Jackets' improbable success, don't now sleep on the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild are now fifth overall in the NHL after downing the New York Rangers (without Devan Dubnyk in goal). But like the Philadelphia Flyers -- who just recently went on their own 10-game winning streak -- they remain in second in their own division behind the Chicago Blackhawks.

Incredibly, this is the fourth time head coach Bruce Boudreau has been part of such a streak, doing so with all of the teams he's helmed (Washington, Anaheim, Minnesota). That doesn't happen, ever.

Speaking of sleepers, Eric Staal has been having a year and if you didn't expect that given his recent history, you're not alone. He now leads the Wild in points.

Seriously, what poetry that the Wild and Jackets are where they are right now, being 2000-era expansion siblings.