Three things we learned in NHL: Golden Knights can’t stop winning

The Vegas Golden Knights continue to rack up the wins, Erik Karlsson is on a roll and the Ottawa Senators could not capitalize on another multi-goal lead.

Here are three things we learned in the NHL on Friday night.

Vegas, baby!

There is no stopping the Golden Knights.

Vegas put seven past the Colorado Avalanche, en route to a colossal 7-0 victory. That, in itself, set a record as the largest shutout win by a first-year NHL team in nearly 100 years.

That was the eighth win of the season for the Golden Knights, tying the Washington Capitals for the most by a first-year team. It’s still October.

Vegas has the New York Islanders and New York Rangers to close out the month. They have a decent chance at registering double-digit wins by the time November begins.

A memorable night for Chris DiDomenico

Chris DiDomenico has probably dreamt of this night for many years.

The 28-year-old, who was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2007, scored his first NHL goal in a 5-4 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils.

DiDomenico signed with Ottawa in Febuary, but spent several years in the AHL, ECHL, Italy and Switzerland. He drew NHL interest after registering more than one point per game with the SCL Tigers in the Swiss league.

DiDomenico rejoined his former coach at Drummondville, Guy Boucher, in February and now he has first goal in the Show.

Hard work pays off, kids.

Karlsson dazzles again vs. Devils

The Senators may have lost, but Karlsson continues to produce against the Devils.

The defenceman recorded an assist in Friday’s loss and now has eight points in his last six games versus New Jersey.

In total, Karlsson has 22 points in 23 meetings with the Devils.

The Senators are off until Monday when they face the Montreal Canadiens. Karlsson will be salivating for that game because he has 30 career points against the Canadiens, more than any other team.